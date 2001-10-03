Breen named Motorola COO

Motorola tapped cable equipment chief Edward Breen to succeed the retiring Robert Growney as president and chief operating officer.

Breen is president of Motorola's Networks Sector, which is largely the units that had been General Instruments befoe Motorola bought the set-top box meaker in 2000. Motorola Networks also makes cellular network gear and police radios. Breen had been chairman and CEO of GI.

The move puts Breen in line to possibly replace Motorola CEO Christopher Galvin. Motorola is getting hammered in its core cellular equipment operations.

- John M. Higgins