Breaux, Nickles introduce broadband bill

Just when you thought the hooplah about the mysterious "Tauzin-Dingell" bill

was over, Sens. John Breaux (D-La.) and Don Nickles (R-Okla.) introduced

legislation in the Senate Tuesday that is bringing it all back.

Called the "Broadband Regulatory Parity Act of 2002," the bill would require

the Federal Communications Commission to bring regulations that govern broadband

services to parity within 120 days of passing the bill.

Asked whether he would be able to accomplish that task, Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael

Powell said laughingly, "I don't know. If I had to, I might negotiate

for more time."

Breaux and Nickles agree with Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and John Dingell

(D-Mich.) that incumbent phone companies should be able to offer broadband

services in a deregulatory regime so that they can compete fairly with cable,

which controls nearly 70 percent of the broadband market.

The House has passed Tauzin's and Dingell's deregulatory bill, but the Senate

hasn't been nearly as enthusiastic about the idea. Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.)

has longs been an advocate of passing a bill to deregulate the Bells, but his

legislation hasn't gotten much traction. Brownback -- along with Sens. Max Cleland

(D-Ga.), Zell Miller (D-Ga.) and Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Texas) -- is a cosponsor

of the measure.

With the support of Breaux and Nickles, both members of the Senate

leadership, the bill may be able to get a little further. At least that is the

hope of the phone companies, which flooded faxes and electronic-mail accounts with

supportive press releases Tuesday.

"Verizon vigorously supports the bipartisan bill introduced today by John

Breaux and Don Nickles," said Tom Tauke, senior vice president for public policy

and external affairs at Verizon Communications.

"By establishing a technology-neutral national broadband policy, the

Breaux-Nickles bill furthers the pro-competition goals Congress set forth in the

'96 Telecommunications Act and makes them applicable to the Internet," said

Walter McCormick, president and CEO of the U.S. Telecom Association.

As expected, long-distance companies and competitive local-exchange carriers

came out against the bill.

"Sen. Breaux's 'parity' bill has the right title, but it is wrong on the

substance. The bill would eliminate the Bell companies' unbundling obligations

for broadband, data and voice because all of these services are carried on the same

network. As a result, this bill would reduce consumer choice and create a

deregulated monopoly or duopoly over all local telecom services," said John

Windhausen, president of the Association of Local Telecommunications

Services.

Meanwhile, the cable industry, represented by the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association, took a noncommittal approach: "The NCTA believes

that market-based competition is the best way to ensure that broadband services

are made available to all Americans. We appreciate and share Sen. Breaux's

view that increased regulation of cable-provided Internet services is not the

way to advance broadband deployment," said spokesman Marc Smith. "The NCTA has not

taken a position on the Breaux bill nor had the opportunity yet to review it

with our members."

The NCTA has maintained a policy of uninvolvement all through the often-heated

debate over broadband deregulation on Capitol Hill.

Brownback and Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.) told a Washington

conference Tuesday that they expected some form of broadband legislation to pass this

year.