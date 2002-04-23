Breaux to introduce broadband bill
Sen. John Breaux (D-La.) plans to introduce legislation in the Senate that
would allow the Federal Communications Commission to deregulate the regional phone companies so that they could
compete with cable operators in offering broadband services.
Breaux's bill is still being drafted, so details are few, but he told a crowd
before the Electronics Industry Alliance Monday that his bill would leave
much of the deregulatory work to the FCC.
Breaux's bill is an attempt to get some form of broadband deregulation moving
through the Senate, which has shown no interest in moving the House-passed bill
sponsored by Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and John Dingell (D-Mich.).
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) is staunchly
opposed to Tauzin's and Dingell's bill, calling it "blasphemy" at one point.
It is unclear what Hollings' reaction will be to a Breaux-sponsored bill,
although Breaux is a fellow Democrat and a member of the Senate Commerce
Committee.
