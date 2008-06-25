Breaking Tradition, MTV to Accept Political Advertising

For the first time in the network’s 17-year history, MTV will accept political advertising leading into a presidential election.

While the network has been vocal in encouraging the youth vote through its “Choose or Lose” effort and “Rock the Vote,” it has drawn the line at allowing political campaigns and parties to buy advertising on the channel.

Some of MTV’s sister networks, including Comedy Central (home to politically focused shows such as The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and TheColbert Report) and Spike TV, have accepted political advertising in past elections.

So what caused MTV’s change of heart?

“Up until now, MTV had been connecting with the youth vote through our Choose or Lose campaign,” MTV spokeswoman Jeannie Kedas said. “We took a look at the MTV policy and decided that [allowing the ads] would be good fit for our audience and would complement this year’s Choose or Lose campaign.”

MTV will consider ads from third party organizations and PACs, which the network says will be reviewed on a "case by case" basis.