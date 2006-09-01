Breaking News: Bozell to Step Down

Brent Bozell, president of the Parents Television Council, said Friday he will step down on Jan.1.

He will be replaced by the current executive director Tim Winter. Winter is a former executive with NBC in Burbank and London, and with the MGM film studio.

PTC--and arguably the power of Bozell's personality-- has been one of the principle forces behind the push for stronger FCC enforcement of indecency regulations.

Bozell will continue to serve as an advisor and on the board. He founded the group in 1995.

“For 11 years I’ve been leading the PTC while simultaneously running another national public policy organization, the Media Research Center, and serving on the boards of a number of other groups," said Bozell. "This was possible when these organizations were smaller, but not anymore.It has simply become too much for me, and with a large family, it’s just not healthy for me.More importantly, however, it is not healthy for the PTC."