Breaking news, all around

Last Tuesday was a helluva news week, so to speak. A Concorde jet crashed into a suburban Paris hotel, President Clinton ended the Mideast peace talks without agreement, and George W. Bush, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, picked Dick Cheney as his vice presidential running mate.

But as a ratings grabber on cable, the events attracted only a modest crowd. For the total day, CNN had a 0.6 Nielsen household rating in its universe, or 470,000 households; double its ratings on its average day in June; MSNBC had a 0.3 or 184,000 households, and FOX had a 0.3, or 149,000 households, both just slightly ahead of average daytime viewership in June.