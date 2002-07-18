Breaking News airs, finally
Finally, 18 months after Turner Network Television canned original drama Breaking News, the series premiered -- on another network.
Bravo aired the first two episodes of the series Wednesday night and earned a
0.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen Media Research data.
The series essentially is brand-new for Bravo, since TNT never aired any of
the 13 episodes.
