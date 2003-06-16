Court Spikes Spike TV

New York— Filmmaker Spike Lee won a temporary injunction from the Manhattan Supreme Court last Thursday to halt MTV Networks' plans to relaunch its TNN network as Spike TV today. As of press time, MTVN was appealing the decision, seeking an immediate stay. Lee contends that the Viacom-owned cable net is trying to profit off his name. His lawsuit alleges that MTVN choose the name Spike TV "in the expectation that association with ... Lee would increase ratings and reviews."

Fox Channel Courts Dennis Miller

New York— Fox News Channel is courting comedian Dennis Miller to be a weekly commentator on its Hannity & Colmes and Weekend Live With Tony Snow programs. Fox News said conversations are going on but would not comment further.

Strange AOL TW Tales in Tell-All Book

Washington— The weird maneuverings and the often lurid behavior during the crisis at AOL Time Warner are exposed in The Washington Post reporter Alec Klein's Stealing Time, a chronicle of the company's disastrous mega-merger now hitting bookstores. Klein lays out how low-key Richard Parsons, then CEO, subtly encouraged revolt within company ranks and alleges that AOL execs stuck in traffic to Super Bowl XXXV snorted cocaine on the hood of a car.

NBA Finals an ABC Ratings Disaster

New York— What a difference the Lakers (and NBC?) make. The first four games of this season's NBA final series—between the New Jersey Nets and the San Antonio Spurs—are down an average 38% in household rating from last year, when the Nets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in four straight, on NBC. Male demos are down as well: more than 40% among men 18-49. Sources say that a good chunk of games 6 and (if needed) 7 will be devoted to advertiser make-goods.