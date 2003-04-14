Fox News Beats CBS's Morning Show

New York— Red-hot Fox News Channel is nipping at the broadcast networks. For the week of March 31-April 4, Fox's morning show Fox & Friends

averaged more viewers than the CBS Early Show. Fox & Friends

attracted 2.9 million viewers to CBS's 2.8 million. NBC's Today Show

(with 5.8 million viewers) and ABC's Good Morning America

(5.4 million) were still comfortably in front.

CNN Exec Reveals Uday Hussein's Plots

Atlanta— CNN's chief of newsgathering Eason Jordan said Saddam Hussein's son Uday told him in 1995 of a plot to assassinate the King of Jordan. CNN's Jordan recounted this and other stories of his dealings with the Iraqi regime in an April 11 New York Times

op-ed piece. "Now that Saddam Hussein's regime is gone," Jordan wrote, "these stories can be told freely."

A&E To Launch House of Dreams

New York— A&E is getting in on the lifestyle-programming craze. For the net's new reality show House of Dreams, 13 contestants will plan, build and decorate a dream house. One unlucky builder will be "evicted" each week until just one remains and the winner gets the house. Granada Television developed House of Dreams

for A&E. No word yet on a debut date.

ABC, NBC To Meet Affiliates at Promax

Los Angeles— ABC has decided to hold an affiliate meeting in conjunction with the Promax&BDA Conference June 4-6 at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in L.A. NBC will also hold an "affiliates day" during the conference, with NBC President Jeff Zucker scheduled to address the attendees.

Crossing Over Spreads Out

New York— Universal's Crossing Over With John Edward

has been sold to the nine Fox TV stations in the top 20 markets for fall 2003. The show has already been airing on Fox-owned stations in New York, Chicago and Houston, but the group deal will necessitate some major switches among Fox's other top-20 market stations, including in No. 2 market Los Angeles, where it will shift from KCAL-TV to duopoly KTTV(TV)/KCOP-TV.