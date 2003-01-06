FBI Nabs Alleged DirecTV Hacker

Washington— The FBI has nailed a 19-year-old Russian college student accused of stealing documents detailing DirecTV's new encryption system and circulating those details among satellite hackers. Igor Serebryany was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly circulating on the Internet hundreds of sensitive documents taken from a law firm where he worked part time. The papers detailed DirecTV's latest access cards, the keys needed to decrypt signals in the company's DBS receivers.

Sweeney's New Duties

Los Angeles— As part of a corporate reorganization, Anne Sweeney, president of Disney's Cable Networks Group, is taking over all kids TV programming and production at Disney, including kids blocks on ABC Network, ABC Family and international channels. "Going forward all these divisions will be reporting into Anne so the two units will work more in unison to leverage Disney's animation capability and distribution capabilities," said a Disney spokesman. Sweeney will keep her current duties, including running Toon Disney, The Disney Channel and overseeing Lifetime and A&E. And Disney also is reorganizing the animation division itself, placing David Stainton in charge of the entire division. Stainton, who started at Disney in 1989, replaces Thomas Schumacher, who is relocating to New York to focus solely on Disney's live-theater operation. Stainton had been president of Walt Disney Television Animation since January 2001.

Delays Quiet Tremors

New York— Sci Fi Channel, coming off the success of Taken,

is delaying the premiere of its latest original series, Tremors, until March because of special effects problems, a spokeswoman for Sci Fi said. Tremors was originally slated for a January debut.