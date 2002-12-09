Media on Front Line in Iraq

Washington— Unlike during the Special Forces operations that launched attacks into Afghanistan last year, the Pentagon says the media this time will be "embedded" among front-line forces if there's war with Iraq. Pentagon spokesman Bryan Whitman said, "We are going to maximize the opportunity for reporters to be alongside military units. What better way to get the truth out as to what's going on?"

BET Cutting Ed Gordon, Three Others

Washington —BET will ax four programs—BET Tonight With Ed Gordon, Lead Story, teen-issue program Teen Summit

and music show Cita's World—by the end of the year. BET is also cutting about 40 staffers, or 12% of its total staff. "Our new focus will strike a better balance between original programming and an increase in acquired shows," BET CEO Debra Lee said in a statement.

Gordon's future with BET still needs to play out. Plans to reinvigorate the Viacom-owned network call for adding more syndicated shows and original productions in prime.

John Walsh Show Renewed

Los Angeles— NBC Enterprises'The John Walsh Show

has been renewed for a second season on NBC owned-and-operated stations, as well as on Hearst-Argyle stations, said Ed Wilson, president of NBC Enterprises. NBC says the show has improved its time periods year-to-year by 25% on ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates. The first-run talker airs in daytime slots and scored a 1.3 national Nielsen rating in the week ended Nov. 24.

Caputo Back to Chicago

Chicago— Greg Caputo, who has been running news at Tribune's WLVI-TV Boston will move to flagship station WGN-TV Chicago. Caputo will replace Carol Fowler, who recently moved over to WBBM-TV Chicago; in the late '70s and early '80s, Caputo was news director there.