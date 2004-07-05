Movie Man

Washington—Dan Glickman, former Democratic Congressman from Kansas and Secretary of Agriculture, will succeed Jack Valenti as president and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America.

Valenti formally announced his resignation last week after 38 years of running the association. It will take effect when Glickman joins MPAA Sept. 1.

Glickman spent 18 years in the House, including sitting on the Copyright subcommittee, which deals with intellectual-property issues close to the heart of Hollywood. More recently, he has been director of the Institute of Politics at Harvard and a teacher at the Kennedy School of Government.

People Meters Set for L.A.

Los Angeles—A California Superior Court Judge last week denied Univision's bid for a preliminary injunction against Nielsen's rollout of local people meters here, clearing the way for the July 8 launch.

Univision had argued that the sample does not accurately reflect minorities. "We are disappointed in [the court] ruling," said Univision, "but continue to believe strongly in the merits of our lawsuit."

Nielsen felt vindicated "We are pleased that Judge [Stephan] Czuleger has refused to deny the Los Angeles market the obvious and immediate benefits of local people meters."

No Interference

Washington—A pair of Baja, Mexico, AM stations causing major interference to U.S. broadcasters have powered down and changed frequencies, says the State Department. The interference had hit some Los Angeles and San Francisco stations and, at night, had stretched as far north as Oregon and as far east as Chicago. The U.S. had feared that interference fights would affect the DTV transition.