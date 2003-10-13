Limbaugh Fesses Up, Enters Rehab

New York—Conservative radio talk host Rush Limbaugh Friday on his radio show admitted his addiction to painkillers and said he was checking himself into a treatment center "immediately following this broadcast" for the next 30 days to "break the hold this highly addictive pain medication has on me."

Limbaugh also admitted he is under investigation about how he was able to obtain the pills, but he said published accounts "contain inaccuracies and distortions, which I will clear up when I am free to speak about them." The National Enquirer earlier reported Limbaugh's drug use; reportedly, a former housekeeper disclosed his addiction.

Until he returns, guest hosts will sub for Limbaugh on the 600 stations that carry the show from the Premiere Radio Network.

Discovery, Kraft Ink Deal

Silver Spring, Md.—Discovery Networks U.S. has signed Kraft Foods North America to a new year-long, cross-platform ad deal. Kraft's efforts will include advertising across Discovery outlets including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, BBC America and NBC's Saturday-morning Discovery Kids block.

Kraft products will also be worked into a new Discovery Channel lifestyle show Rally Round the House.

Clock Stops on DirecTV Review

Washington—The FCC Friday stopped its 180-day clock on its review of the News Corp./DirecTV merger. Media Bureau Chief Ken Ferree told the parties that the commission is consulting with the Justice Dept. and will send the companies a set of questions about the $6.6 billion deal soon. The clock, now at 149 days, will be restarted after the FCC receives "adequate" responses.