Why Do Birds Fly Into Antennas?

Washington—The FCC last week made good on its pledge to open a notice of inquiry (NOI) into the impact, literally, of towers and antennas on migratory birds, particularly the 350 species of Neotropical songbirds—warblers, thrushes, bobolinks—that do their migrating at night.

The NOI stems from complaints by environmental groups about the number of birds colliding with communications towers. The FCC says it wants to determine what specific factors may decrease or increase such collisions, estimated by some researchers to be 4 million to 5 million a year

CBS Best, Worst on Parents List

Los Angeles—It is the best of nets, it is the worst of nets. CBS shows headed the Parents Television Council's list of both best and worst family-friendly shows on broadcast TV. NBC had the most "worst" shows with four. Best was the canceled Touched by an Angel; worst was ratings powerhouse CSI. PTC concedes that some of its "worst" shows are well-written and produced, just not "family friendly."

No News From LIN in Battle Creek

Battle Creek, Mich.—LIN TV has shut down the newscast at its ABC affiliate WOTV(TV). The company cited "a sluggish economy and an increasingly competitive local media market" with five local and three cable newscasts. The decision means the loss of 24 jobs.

Gallagher To Head NTIA

Washington--Michael Gallagher is President Bush's choice to head the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. He will replace Nancy Victory at an outpost known more for issuing reports than actually influencing policy. Currently deputy chief of staff for Commerce Secretary Donald Evans, who oversees NTIA, Gallagher has been a lobbyist for AirTouch Communications and Verizon Wireless.