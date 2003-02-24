Advanced Loses Bid for DBS Turf

Washington— The FCC Friday dismissed Advanced Communications' year-old petition to reopen its spectrum-allocation case. The commission ruled that new evidence submitted by Advanced "is nothing more than another attempt to reargue issues presented in numerous prior court proceedings." The evidence—affidavits signed by former Commissioners James Quello and Andrew Barrett—contends that "at least one" of three commissioners who voted to strip DBS spectrum from Advanced in 1995 admitted to voting for reclamation simply to generate federal revenue from a subsequent auction. That motivation, Advanced said, makes the decision illegal. Both Quello and Barrett voted against reclaiming Advanced's spectrum, now held by EchoStar.

CBS Gets Another Brother

Hollywood— CBS has given the green light to a fourth edition of Big Brother. The show is expected to air this summer, but CBS has yet to set a premiere date. The show is from Endemol USA and Shapiro/Grodner Productions, with Arnold Shapiro and Allison Grodner executive producers and show runners. The Early Show's Julie Chen will return as host.

Lounge Pickup for ABC

Hollywood— ABC has picked up another comedy pilot, this one starring Dan Finnerty as an average guy who becomes the star performer in his family's lounge. Bruce Helford and Deborah Oppenheimer (The Drew Carey Show, George Lopez), will executive-produce. Executive producer Bruce Rasmussen (Drew Carey,

Roseanne) wrote the pilot with Matt Ember. McG, of Fastlane and theatrical Charlie's Angels, also is executive producer. The show is from Warner Bros. Television, Mohawk Productions and Wonderland Productions.