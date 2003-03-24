TV Guide Channel Gets New Look

Tulsa, Okla.— The TV Guide Channel will introduce a new on-air look March 31, with new highlight programming to guide viewers come fall. TV Guide is expanding its scrolling grid to include more on-screen info and video-on-demand programming. In September, TV Guide will add new "What's On" TV highlights to the top half of the screen in fringe and prime time. TV Guide will pick 10-15 top shows each night plus one "editor's pick" per hour. The highlights, which could be anything from movies to sports to dramas, will be updated throughout the day.

Sonicblue Files Chapter 11

Santa Clara, Calif.— One of two companies supposedly bringing us the personal-video-recorder revolution plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Sonicblue, which produces the ReplayTV PVR, said it will sell its core assets for $52.5 million to D&M, which makes Denon and Marantz stereo equipment.

NAMIC Not Canceling

Los Angeles— Despite the war, the ninth annual NAMIC Vision Awards will go on as planned. The event, which recognizes diversity in the telecommunications industry, takes place March 28 at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Like last night's Academy Awards, the NAMIC show will forsake the red-carpet arrivals.

NCTA's Files New Must-Carry Objection

Washington— The National Cable & Telecommunications Association filed comments with the FCC last week opposing noncommercial TV's request for dual must-carry and multicasting carriage during the transition to DTV. Citing a preliminary FCC finding that dual must-carry would be found unconstitutional by the courts, NCTA, in a letter to FCC Chairman Michael Powell, said the proposal would not hasten the switch to digital and "would simply impose new costs on cable operators, programmers, and especially customers, without any benefits to the digital transition."