Breaking...

Charley Hurts Nielsen, Cable

Tampa—Many Florida stations that

covered Hurricane Charley will never know who saw them. Nielsen suspended local

ratings reports in Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers because so many homes stopped

reporting data. They were either without power, without phone service or

destroyed. In the Fort Myers market, for example, Nielsen says its needs a

minimum of 340 meters calling home. "We have 220," says a Nielsen executive.

Nielsen had Tampa back online last Wednesday. But the company wasn't

sure if Orlando and Fort Myers could be restored even this week. The good news

is that Nielsen's crucial Florida operations that tabulate ratings nationwide

escaped damage.

The hurricane also slammed cable. At press time, 67,000 Comcast

subscribers in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were without service, about half

because they lost electricity. Half of the 85,000 Time Warner Cable subscribers

also suffered power loss. Bright House Cable estimates that 500,000 of its 1.9

million customers lost service.

But the storm also blew out thousands of "drops" to homes and miles of

optical fiber trunk that runs on now-destroyed utility poles. Comcast Regional

Vice President Steve Dvoskin says, "There are so many poles down, snapped off

either at the base or halfway up the poles, that we have to wait until the

utility companies put up replacements."

New Good Day Co-Anchors

Los Angeles—Debbie Matenopolous and

Arthel Neville will join Steve Edwards as co-hosts of Good Day

Live, Twentieth Television's syndicated morning show, starting Aug.

30. Both have subbed before. They replace Dorothy Lucey, who remains doing a

local version of the show, and Jillian Barberie, who wanted out of the national

show but also stays doing the local version.