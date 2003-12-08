Ellen Renewed for Year Two

Burbank, Calif.—Warner Bros.' The Ellen Degeneres Show is coming back for a second season, with NBC's 14 owned-and-operated TV stations signing up for another year. Those stations represent 30% of the country. Altogether, Warner Bros. has renewals in markets covering more than 60% of the country, including 19 of the top 20 markets. Other station groups that have re-upped Ellen include Gannett, Hearst-Argyle, Belo Corp., Post-Newsweek Co., Hubbard Broadcasting, Meredith Broadcasting and Emmis Communications.

SNL Non Grata in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa—NBC's four affiliates in Iowa balked at carrying the Dec. 6 Saturday Night Live, fearing that presidential candidate Rev. Al Sharpton's guest-hosting gig could trigger federal equal-time provisions. The Iowa caucuses is the earliest proving ground in the presidential primaries.

Wanda Cut Loose

Los Angeles—Fox's Wanda at Large really is at large. The network gave the show a pink slip last week. Wanda started off the season airing Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, but Fox's entire Friday-night lineup has been ratings-challenged this year, with new sitcom Luis getting the boot in late October. Fox has been filling the 8-9 p.m. slot with specials since Nov. 7 and will continue to do so until January, when it is likely to put another scripted series in the time period. Fox has three shows ready for midseason: dramas Wonderfalls and Still Life and sitcom Cracking Up.