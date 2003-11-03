Breaking...

Fox Makes Deal for People Meters

New York—Nielsen Media Research Friday announced a multi-year agreement with the Fox Television Station Group covering all 35 Fox-owned TV stations. Fox TV stations in nine of the top 10 markets will sign on for Local People Meter service. The Nielsen People Meter methodology will enable individual Fox stations to access continuous daily demographic audience estimates. As part of the agreement, the Fox-owned station in Boston, WFXT-TV, will receive immediate access to Boston People Meter data. Local People Meter service in Boston was introduced by Nielsen in May 2002, but Fox did not participate.

TV One Buys Two Off-Net Dramas

Washington—TV One, a new cable network for African-American adults, has picked up off-net dramas City of Angels

and Under One Roof

from King World Television. TV One, which is backed by heavyweights Comcast and minority-owned radio group Radio One, is slated to launch in January.

It gets 24 episodes of City of Angels

and six episodes of Under One Roof. TV One is interested in acquiring off-nets and, if they work, possibly in making more shows, as Sci Fi Channel has done with Showtime's Stargate SG-1.

Less Joe, Fox Decides

Los Angeles—With The Next Joe Millionaire

failing to perform after three airings, Fox is moving the reality show to Mondays only (it was scheduled for Mondays and Tuesdays). Fox had pinned high hopes on the reality show, but it might have fallen into the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

trap. In a multichannel world, audiences want new gimmicks.

Fox will fill the Tuesday 8 p.m. ET time slot with an encore of the season premiere of 24

on Tuesday, Nov. 4 and episodes of That '70s Show

on Nov. 11. On Nov. 18, Fox will run episodes of That '70s Show

and The Simpsons.