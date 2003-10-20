Breaking…
By Staff
Fox Baseball Ratings Soar
New York—The deciding Game 7 between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox last Thursday pounded home another night of record ratings for Fox. The American League Championship Series finale delivered a stunning 21.1 rating/32 share, according to overnight Nielsen ratings, making it the highest-rated LCS game ever.
In Boston, the game notched a scorching 52.9/73. That's the highest rating in the market since the New England Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. In New York, the ALCS Game 7 grabbed an impressive 34.4/49. In light of huge baseball ratings on Fox all last week, CBS and NBC had rearranged their schedules last Wednesday and Thursday and put some shows into repeats.
NBC Lowers the Boomtown
Los Angeles—NBC's Boomtown
appears to be the first casualty of the new season, with the network moving Third Watch
to Friday at 10 p.m. ET to take its place starting Oct. 31. For the past two weeks, NBC has aired repeats of Law & Order: SVU
in the slot. NBC hasn't yet decided what to air Friday at 8 p.m. while Miss Match
moves permanently to 9 and Third Watch
to 10. On Oct. 24, NBC will double-run Miss Match
at 8 and 9, then preempt it on Halloween in favor of a two-hour Dateline
special. In the Third Watch
Monday 10 p.m. slot, NBC plans reality show Average Joe
starting Nov. 3.
McCain Concerned About FCC's 'Flag'
Washington—Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain wrote FCC Chairman Michael Powell last week to express concern about the "broadcast-flag" proposal expected out of the FCC any day now. McCain said he was concerned about the impact of the flag, a technology to protect against unauthorized redistribution of digital TV broadcasts, on customary, or "fair-use," viewing and recording of broadcast TV.
He also raised the analog "hole" issue, which is the concern that "unprotected analog inputs" on TVs and other devices would render the flag "ineffective."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.