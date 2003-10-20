Fox Baseball Ratings Soar

New York—The deciding Game 7 between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox last Thursday pounded home another night of record ratings for Fox. The American League Championship Series finale delivered a stunning 21.1 rating/32 share, according to overnight Nielsen ratings, making it the highest-rated LCS game ever.

In Boston, the game notched a scorching 52.9/73. That's the highest rating in the market since the New England Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. In New York, the ALCS Game 7 grabbed an impressive 34.4/49. In light of huge baseball ratings on Fox all last week, CBS and NBC had rearranged their schedules last Wednesday and Thursday and put some shows into repeats.

NBC Lowers the Boomtown

Los Angeles—NBC's Boomtown

appears to be the first casualty of the new season, with the network moving Third Watch

to Friday at 10 p.m. ET to take its place starting Oct. 31. For the past two weeks, NBC has aired repeats of Law & Order: SVU

in the slot. NBC hasn't yet decided what to air Friday at 8 p.m. while Miss Match

moves permanently to 9 and Third Watch

to 10. On Oct. 24, NBC will double-run Miss Match

at 8 and 9, then preempt it on Halloween in favor of a two-hour Dateline

special. In the Third Watch

Monday 10 p.m. slot, NBC plans reality show Average Joe

starting Nov. 3.

McCain Concerned About FCC's 'Flag'

Washington—Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain wrote FCC Chairman Michael Powell last week to express concern about the "broadcast-flag" proposal expected out of the FCC any day now. McCain said he was concerned about the impact of the flag, a technology to protect against unauthorized redistribution of digital TV broadcasts, on customary, or "fair-use," viewing and recording of broadcast TV.

He also raised the analog "hole" issue, which is the concern that "unprotected analog inputs" on TVs and other devices would render the flag "ineffective."