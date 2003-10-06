FCC Picks Local Hearing Sites

Washington—The FCC announced Friday the sites of six public hearings planned by its Localism Task Force (see page 1): Charlotte, N.C., this month; San Antonio in December; Santa Cruz/Salinas, Calif., in March; Rapid City, S.D., April; Portland, Maine, May; and Washington June. Each hearing will be chaired by at least one commissioner. One goal of the hearings will be to educate viewers about the license-renewal process.

NBC's Vivendi Deal Seen This Week

New York—GE executives expect to sign a definitive agreement for Vivendi Universal Entertainment early this week, probably Tuesday. Talks were in final stages Friday, but an announcement was held up so as not to conflict with the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, ending Monday evening.

The Other Ones Aren't

Cartoons?

New York—Details are sketchy, but, next October, Comedy Central debuts a reality show with a hook: It's animated. Over eight episodes of Drawn Together, eight wildly different cartoon characters (representing different cartoon styles) will move in together.

Calley Leaves Sony Pictures

Los Angeles—John Calley, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, last week stepped down from his post to produce films and will run a production company based on Sony's lot. His departure leaves the studio's management to three executives: Amy Pascal, chairman of Columbia Pictures; Jeff Blake, president of worldwide marketing and distribution for Columbia TriStar Motion Picture Group; and Yair Landau, president of Sony Pictures Digital. Steve Mosko, president of Sony Pictures Television, will continue to report to Landau.