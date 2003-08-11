Big Three Flat in 2Q

New York— Net revenues for the big three networks were essentially flat in the second quarter at $2.7 billion, according to numbers compiled by Ernst & Young and released by the Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association last week. Prime time, however, was up 8% to $1.7 billion, while the late night, morning and daytime dayparts all showed double-digit gains. Sports were down 46% to $238 million. For the first six months, combined big three revenues are down 6% to $5.4 billion, due in large part to 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic spending.

Univision, Sinclair gain

Los Angeles— Univision stock was up 11% in midday trading Friday after better than expected 2nd quarter earnings results were reported by the company on Aug. 7 after the markets closed. Univision posted a 22% gain in operating cash flow to $108 million from its TV operations with a 4% dip in revenues to $288 million. Separately, Sinclair Broadcast reported a 13% gain in second quarter operating profits to $56 million on a 3% revenue gain to $196 million. Sinclair's third quarter guidance: Revenues down 2 to 3%.

Minority Report

Los Angeles— More Latino/Hispanics and African-Americans landed parts in television shows and movies in 2002 than in 2001, the Screen Actors Guild reported on Thursday. Latinos were cast in 6% of all TV and movie roles, up from 4.8% in 2001. African-Americans were cast in 15.5% of all available roles, the group's highest share ever, up from 14.4% in 2001. Women over 40 got 2% more roles in 2002 than in 2001, 29% of all available female roles. Asian-Pacific Islanders and Native Americans both were cast less in 2001, with Asian casting remaining flat and Native Americans getting only 0.2% of roles, down from 0.37% in 2001.

"While it is somewhat heartening to see the growth in the number of roles for some performers, including an increase in the share of female roles going to women aged 40 and over, we still have a long way to go," said SAG President Melissa Gilbert. "Asian and Native American performers are left behind yet again and producers still do not provide casting numbers for performers with disabilities. Despite these obstacles, Screen Actors Guild will continue to fight to gain access for all performers."