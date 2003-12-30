Breakfast with Powell

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell is set to lead off for the Washington types gathering in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show Jan. 8-11.

Powell will go one-one-one with CEA president Gary Shapiro at a breakfast session Jan. 9. The agenda will include the transition to digital TV, broadband deployment, spectrum management and home recording rights.

Later that afternoon, congressmen Tom Davis (R-Va.), Norman Coleman (R-Minn.) and Joe Barton (R-Tex.), will talk about technology policy.