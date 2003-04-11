Breakfast with Abernathy
Federal Communications Commission member Kathleen Abernathy will be in New
York early Monday morning to brief a group of 40 or 50 high-level executives and
analysts on the media-ownership review.
The group meets about once a month at the Museum of Television and Radio to
hear various speakers, usually off the record and without benefit of the press.
Given the importance of the topic, however, the Museum decided to open the
doors on the talk, including a potentially lively question-and-answer session.
Some variation of new broadcast-ownership rules is scheduled to be adopted
June 2, which has prompted a flurry of interest from Capitol Hill, unions,
public-interest groups and the above-mentioned press.
