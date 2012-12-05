Bray Named WISH News Director

Steve Bray, former chief meteorologist at WISH Indianapolis,

has been named news director at the LIN station. Bray came on board at WISH in

1995 and was named news operations manager in 2009. He was promoted to

assistant news director in December 2011, and had been interim news director

since September.





Bray succeeds Patti McGettigan atop the WISH newsroom.





"Steve's varied and experienced background in news and

weather, as well as his dedication to being a first informer with digital and

on-air, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our news department," said Jeff

White, WISH-WNDY president and general manager. "Steve has made a

tremendous positive impact in every one of his many roles at WISH-TV. I look

forward to this success continuing as news director."





Bray has won eight Emmy awards for his reporting, writing

and producing.





"WISH-TV has a strong news tradition coming from a

great product, produced by talented people, with a core value of serving our

viewers," said Bray. "I am honored and look forward to leading this

talented team, making our news product even stronger."