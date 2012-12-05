Bray Named WISH News Director
Steve Bray, former chief meteorologist at WISH Indianapolis,
has been named news director at the LIN station. Bray came on board at WISH in
1995 and was named news operations manager in 2009. He was promoted to
assistant news director in December 2011, and had been interim news director
since September.
Bray succeeds Patti McGettigan atop the WISH newsroom.
"Steve's varied and experienced background in news and
weather, as well as his dedication to being a first informer with digital and
on-air, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our news department," said Jeff
White, WISH-WNDY president and general manager. "Steve has made a
tremendous positive impact in every one of his many roles at WISH-TV. I look
forward to this success continuing as news director."
Bray has won eight Emmy awards for his reporting, writing
and producing.
"WISH-TV has a strong news tradition coming from a
great product, produced by talented people, with a core value of serving our
viewers," said Bray. "I am honored and look forward to leading this
talented team, making our news product even stronger."
