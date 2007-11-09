Bravo’s Zalaznick to Be Honored by NYWFT

Lauren Zalaznick is among the honorees for New York Women in Film & Television’s annual Muse Awards.

The Bravo chief was given a broader role in the NBC Universal empire earlier this year when she was named president of newly formed multimedia content company Bravo Media. Also this year, she was named chair of the Green Council, NBCU’s environmental initiative.

Other honorees for the 27th Annual Muse Awards -- which will be handed out Dec. 13 at the New York Hilton -- include actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, director Julie Taymor, producer Gale Anne Hurd and music editor Suzana Periæ.



Click here to watch an interview with Zalaznick.