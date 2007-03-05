Bravo’s Shear Genius Signs up Sponsors

Bravo’s upcoming reality competition Shear Genius has brought Nexxus hair products on board as the official hair care sponsor. In addition, Allure Magazine will become the publishing partner for the series.

“Shear Genius provides us a vehicle to further support the professional community while showcasing the brand to an entirely new and wide audience of consumers," said Gina Lazaro, Senior Director of Marketing for Nexxus, in a statement.

Shear Genius is a reality hairstyling competition, pitting budding stylists against one another to find out who is tops. The show comes after Bravo found success with other reality competition shows such as Top Chef and Project Runway.

As with similar Bravo shows, official sponsors play an integral part in the competition and publishing partners are given publicity and content.

In Top Chef, Kenmore’s kitchen products were used in every challenge, while Food & Wine Magazine gave the winner of the show a feature article and a chance to showcase their culinary talents. Nexxus and Allure Magazine will receive similar exposure.

Shear Genius is being produced by Reveille Entertainment, Ben Silverman and Mark Koops are executive producers.