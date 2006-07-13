Bravo's Runway to Get Double Play on NBC

Bravo’s hit reality show Project Runway will get a second play from its broadcast brother NBC. The first two episodes of the Heidi Klum-hosted series, which runs at 10 p.m. Wednesday nights on Bravo, will rerun on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m.

The Emmy-nominated show earned more than 2.5 million viewers with its third-season premiere Wednesday night, Bravo’s highest season premiere ever, network President Lauren Zalaznick announced at the network’s TCA presentation Thursday.

NBC used the double-play strategy earlier this summer when it aired a special preview show of USA Network’s The 4400. Other broadcast networks have recently done the same with their cable networks’ originals – ABC has been rerunning ABC Family’s Kyle XY and Fox has rerun FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Separately, Bravo has renewed its reality series The Real Housewives of Orange County for a second season and picked up a series of standup specials branded Funny Girls.

The network is scheduled to begin production on eight new episodes of Housewives later this summer and is looking to debut them in late 2006. The first season averaged 646,000 total viewers.

Funny Girls, produced by Production Partners Inc., will include specials from Joan Rivers, Paula Poundstone and Caroline Rhea.