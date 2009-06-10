Bravo’s 'Real Housewives' Guest Hosting NBC’s 'Today Show'

Cast members of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchises will be guest hosting on the fourth hour of NBC’s Today Show next week, the network says.

Starting Monday, June 15, a cast member from each of the four installments will fill in each day for Kathie Lee Gifford, who will be on vacation.

Bethenny Frankel of the New York installment will serve as guest co-host alongside Hoda Kotb Monday June 15. On Tuesday, New Jersey housewife Danielle Staub will join the show as a guest host, where she will preview the season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which will air later that night. On Wednesday, NeNe Leakes of the Atlanta housewives will appear, and on Thursday, Tamra Barney of the original orange Country incarnation will guest.

Cable network Bravo, which televises the Real Housewives programs, is owned by NBC Universal.