Bravo’s Housewives Head South

Bravo picked up yet another spinoff of its Real Housewives franchise. This time the series heads south, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Bravo has expanded its Real Housewives franchise to include locations across the country. Beginning with The Real Housewives of Los Angeles and continuing with incarnations in New York and New Jersey, the series has examined the lives of wealthy housewives and social butterflies, juggling complicated social lives while managing their families and careers.

Bravo will air a preview of The Real Housewives of Atlanta following a rebroadcast of Project Runway Wednesday, July 30, at midnight. The network said the series’ formal premiere date has yet to be determined.

"Bravo's Real Housewives franchise has resonated with our viewers across the country and we think they will be equally fascinated by the lavish lifestyles and personalities of these Atlanta wives," said Frances Berwick, executive vice president and general manager of Bravo, in announcing the pickup. "They let us peek inside their exclusive, affluent community and see how they live their often-dramatic lives and manage families and careers. There is truly never a dull day for them."