Bravo’s Fab Five Come Back Strong
Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy returned with its first fresh episode in eight weeks -- the first of a batch of fresh episodes -- Nov. 18 and collected impressive ratings.
Queer Eye
attracted 2.8 million viewers, the network's fourth-largest audience in its history.
In the 18-49 year old demo, Tuesday's Queer Eye collected 2.1 million viewers.
