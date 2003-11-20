Trending

Bravo’s Fab Five Come Back Strong

Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy returned with its first fresh episode in eight weeks -- the first of a batch of fresh episodes -- Nov. 18 and collected impressive ratings.

attracted 2.8 million viewers, the network's fourth-largest audience in its history.

In the 18-49 year old demo, Tuesday's Queer Eye collected 2.1 million viewers.