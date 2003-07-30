Bravo’s Eye , Boy bring ratings joy

Bravo's gay-themed makeover show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, sizzled Tuesday night, its third week on the air.

The latest installment of Queer Eye -- where five gay style gurus

make over a challenged straight guy -- soared to a 2.5 rating and 2.7 million

viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The ratings jumped 63% from last week's Queer Eye.

Bravo's new reality dating show, Boy Meets Boy -- where a gay bachelor

picks between gay and straight bachelors -- nabbed a strong 1.4 for its debut.

Also on cable Tuesday night, FX's latest original drama, Nip/Tuck, maintained stellar ratings for its second week.

Nip/Tuck -- which centers on two Miami plastic surgeons -- notched a 3.0

rating, a hair below its 3.2 premiere rating July 22.

The night's third big cable original, A&E Network spy drama MI-5, dipped

to a 1.0 rating after tallying a 1.6 for its July 22 debut.