Bravo’s Eye , Boy bring ratings joy
Bravo's gay-themed makeover show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, sizzled Tuesday night, its third week on the air.
The latest installment of Queer Eye -- where five gay style gurus
make over a challenged straight guy -- soared to a 2.5 rating and 2.7 million
viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The ratings jumped 63% from last week's Queer Eye.
Bravo's new reality dating show, Boy Meets Boy -- where a gay bachelor
picks between gay and straight bachelors -- nabbed a strong 1.4 for its debut.
Also on cable Tuesday night, FX's latest original drama, Nip/Tuck, maintained stellar ratings for its second week.
Nip/Tuck -- which centers on two Miami plastic surgeons -- notched a 3.0
rating, a hair below its 3.2 premiere rating July 22.
The night's third big cable original, A&E Network spy drama MI-5, dipped
to a 1.0 rating after tallying a 1.6 for its July 22 debut.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.