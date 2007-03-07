Bravo Ups Klarman

Bravo promoted Jason Klarman from senior VP, marketing/brand strategy, to executive VP, marketing/digital. In the new role, he adds oversight of strategy, content and operations for Bravo's digital properties including BravoTV.com, BrilliantButCancelled.com, OutzoneTV.com and GetTrio.com. He also picks up responsibility for ad-sales marketing.



Klarman, who joined Bravo in 2004 from sister network Trio, will continue to direct brand-strategy development and consumer marketing for the channel. He oversaw Bravo's rebrand in 2005 when the channel took on its "Watch What Happens" tagline and talk-bubble logo. He also helped relaunch Bravo's Website from a promotional venue to a pop-culture focused suite of sites, heavy with video and blogs.



Klarman joined Trio in May 2001 after serving as VP of marketing at Fox News Channel and director of media relations at CNBC.