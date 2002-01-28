Bravo taps ex-Lifetimer
Bravo Networks needs more hands on deck as its slate of original programming expands.
To that end, the arts network has tapped former Lifetime Television programmer Amy
Introcaso-Davis to be vice president of production and development, overseeing
series and specials.
She will be the first Bravo executive dedicated to development.
Most recently, Introcaso-Davis was Lifetime's vice president of series on the
East Coast, where she worked on the channel's high-rated original dramas,
Strong Medicine and Any Day Now.
She is also charged with on-air packaging for Bravo and its sister network, The
Independent Film Channel.
