Bravo taps ex-Lifetimer

Bravo Networks needs more hands on deck as its slate of original programming expands.

To that end, the arts network has tapped former Lifetime Television programmer Amy

Introcaso-Davis to be vice president of production and development, overseeing

series and specials.

She will be the first Bravo executive dedicated to development.

Most recently, Introcaso-Davis was Lifetime's vice president of series on the

East Coast, where she worked on the channel's high-rated original dramas,

Strong Medicine and Any Day Now.

She is also charged with on-air packaging for Bravo and its sister network, The

Independent Film Channel.