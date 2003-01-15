Trending

Bravo taps Conaty

By

Bravo is starting to fill out its executive ranks since the cable channel
joined NBC's cable portfolio late last year.

NBC Cable veteran Erica Conaty will be Bravo's vice president of marketing.

Most recently, she was director of marketing and communications for NBC
Cable.

Now Conaty, who joined NBC Cable in 1996, will focus on getting more traction
for Bravo.