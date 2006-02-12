Bravo Show Gets Plum Positioning

Plum TV, the local cable channel that programs in the posh vacation playgrounds of the rich and famous, has secured permission to run Bravo’s fashion-focused reality series Project Runway during President’s Day weekend. This marks the first time Plum will run a show from another cable network.

The deal serves as an opportunity for Bravo to promote the show with an upscale audience, who might not have seen it previously. “Instead of skiing, they can be fabulous inside,” says Bravo’s senior VP of marketing Jason Klarman.

From Feb. 16 through Feb. 21, Plum will run 11 episodes from Runway’s second season in all of its markets – Nantucket, The Hamptons, Martha’s Vineyard, Aspen and Vale.

Runway, one of Bravo’s most successful shows ever, finishes its second run on the NBC Universal-owned cable network March 8. Plum, which leases channel slots from local cable operators, was started in 2003 by founder Tom Scott, who was later joined by NBC veteran Chris Glowacki.