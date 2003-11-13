Bravo Sets New Programming Slate

After finding its first hit with Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Bravo is readying its next batch of original series and specials.

New series slated for next year include a new 13-episode season of Cirque du Soleil, this time titled Cirque du Soleil Solstrom and Project Runway, from Miramax Television, the producers of Project Greenlight. Project Runway will feature ten young fashion designers competing for a shot to debut their work during New York’s Fashion Week and a magazine spread.

Two relationship reality shows are also in the works. Significant Others will take a comedic look couples in and outside of therapy. Things I Hate About You, based on a British show, will give a couple the chance to expose their mates’ most irritating attributes.

Bravo has several more shows in development. Pilot Season invites viewers to pitch their ideas for sitcoms with a chance that Bravo might air the resulting pilots. UnderExposed, from producer R.J. Culter, is a reality competition for aspiring filmmakers. And on dating show Nothing to Hide, single women will try to pick a man based only on his style and tastes.