Bravo Sets Manhattan Prep School Docudrama

Bravo is in production on a reality series about New York City private-school kids that is slated to premiere later this year. The docudrama is being described by insiders as the real-life Gossip Girl, although the show will not feature any of Manhattan’s exclusive schools specifically.

The concept fits with the network’s roster of docudramas about moneyed characters, including the Real Housewives franchise and Millionaire Matchmaker. Bravo had no comment.

The show is from Scott A. Stone’s Stone & Company Entertainment, which also produces Tim Gunn’s Guide to Style and produced the first season of Top Design for the network. A call to the production company seeking comment was not returned at presstime.

Bravo ran Webisodes featuring the children of the Real Housewives of Orange County beginning with that show’s second cycle. The new show is expected to follow the same production footprint.

Multiple networks have attempted to recapture the drama of real-life high school students since MTV’s Laguna Beach spawned a bevy of reality celebrities. But filming minors obviously presents a plethora of issues. For example, controversy arose during Laguna Beach when the underage cast members were shown drinking what was presumably alcohol at the house parties featured in the show.

MTV attempted to develop an East Coast version of its Laguna Beach franchise a few years ago, but the project did not get much beyond the casting phase. CBS also looked into a reality series about students at the Manhattan private school York Prep, but the school was said to be skittish about the attention such a project would bring.