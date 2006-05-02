Bravo Serves Up More Top Chef

Bravo has committed to a second helping of reality series competition, Top Chef.

The rising chefs on pay cable had better luck than those on NBC. That network stuck a fork in its Celebrity Cooking Showdown reality cooking competition after the show tanked in the ratings.

In fact, Bravo is so happy with the show's performance in its first season that it has added a reunion episode to this season's menu, scheduled for May 10 at 10 p.m.

But wait, there's more: The one-hour season finale is now a two-hour season finale and has been turned into a two-parter over two weeks, with its culinary culmination May 24 at 10.