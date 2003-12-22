Trending

Bravo Revives Keen Eddie

By

Bravo is picking up canceled Fox drama Keen Eddie and will air it on Tuesday nights with hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Bravo is taking all 13 episodes, including six that never made it to air.

The hour-long show is produced by Frequency Films Inc., The Littlefield Co. and Simon West Productions in association with Paramount Network Television and debuts Jan. 27 on Bravo.