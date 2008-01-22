Bravo Renews Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List
By Alex Weprin
Bravo picked up a fourth season of the popular reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.
"Kathy has a brilliant ability to capture the pulse of pop culture with her devastatingly entertaining commentary," Bravo executive vice president of programming Frances Berwick said in a statement. "Kathy's career and fame continue to grow, threatening her D-List status and providing a hilarious and authentic insight into the life of a performer."
Returning for the new season are Griffin’s assistant, Jessica; her manager, Tom; and her mother, Maggie.
