Bravo Renews Four Series

Bravo is renewing four of its popular docu-series for additional seasons, the network said Monday.

Real estate focused series’ Flipping Out and Million Dollar Listing have been given third seasons, while fashion series The Rachel Zoe Project and makeover series Tabatha’s Salon Takeover are getting second season pickups.

"Bringing these compelling personalities back was a no-brainer," said Frances Berwick, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Bravo, announcing the pickups. "Our audience has grown an affection for each of these larger-than-life, talented characters and wants to see more of their lives and careers."