Bravo Renews Four Docu-Series Shows

Bravo has renewed four docu-series (reality shows), citing record ratings, including at least one episode of each, topping the million mark in total viewers this year.



Flipping Out and Million Dollar Listing return for a third seasons, while freshmen The Rachel Zoe Project and Tabatha's Salon Takeover return for season two.



Flipping Out is produced by Authentic Entertainment; The Rachel Zoe Project is from Original Media; Million Dollar Listing is from World of Wonder; and Tabatha is from Reveille.