Bravo Promotes Top Programming Chefs

Bravo has promoted four programming and production executives who have helped generate buzz and ratings with original programming.

While CBS couldn't get many people to watch its reality take on Desperate Housewives--the quickly canceled Tuesday Night Book Club--Bravo says it has gotten plenty of ratings pop from its Real Housewives of Orange County, as well as Project Runway and Top Chef.

In the wake of what it bills as the most-watched period in its history, the NBC Universal-owned cable net has upped Frances Berwick from senior VP to executive VP, programming and production; Andrew Cohen from VP to senior VP, programming and production; David Serwatka from director, programming and production, to VP, programing and production; and David O'Connell from director of production to VP, production.