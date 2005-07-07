Bravo Primes For More Celeb Poker

On the heels of CBS' announcement it was selling time to a new poker tournament featuring average jOe's, Bravo has announced that a new six-episode arc (or should that be bridge) of its Celebrity Poker Showdown will debut Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9 p.m..

New celebs being shuffled into the show include Rosie O'Donnell, Penny Marshall, Howie Mandel, Meat Loaf, Ricki Lake, and Sharon Lawrence.

The stars compete in Texas hold 'em, TV's game of choice, for a $250,000 pot that goes to charity.

Theme shows will include reality all-stars, ladies night, boys night out and Rosie & friends.

