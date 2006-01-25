Bravo To Play Olympic Promo Game

NBC will get a promotional boost for its Olympics coverage from the players on its Bravo cable network.

NBC Olympics and Bravo are teaming up on Olympic-themed vignettes that will be streamed online at nbcolympics.com. NBC Olympics is currently selling sponsorship of the 90-second to four-minute vignettes, which will feature personalities from Bravo programming including Project Runway and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

NBC will run two of the Torino-focused vignettes on nbcolympics.com and a third on Bravo’s Web site BravoTV.com. One features Project Runway fashion guru Tim Gunn commenting on Olympian clothing, another stars Queer Eye’s Ted Allen, the culinary member of the fab five, giving lessons on food and wine from Italy.

NBC says it will run 418 hours of programming from the Torino, Italy, winter games across all of its networks.

Bravo, the NBC-Universal owned arts and pop culture network, averaged 450,000 total viewers in prime during 2005, down 6% from last year.