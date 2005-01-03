Bravo Plans Unscripted Duo

One D-list celebrity and another eight playing pool will be the subjects of two new shows on Bravo.

Kathy Griffin: Life on the D-List, will follow the snarky redhead, who’s made a comedy career off poking fun at her low-level celebrity status and plastic surgery makeover, as she struggles to keep her career afloat.

The unscripted show will run for six, hour episodes in 2005, each one featuring one of Griffin’s stand-up acts or public appearances and the behind-the-scenes negotiations that make them happen.

The show will be produced by Picture This Television and will star Griffin’s husband, assistant, live-in decorator, out-of-town in laws, overworked PR team, parents and her “gays,” Dennis and Tony.

Taking a page from the TV poker craze, celebrity Pool will feature two four-person teams of stars duking it out at the pool hall for a chance to win money for charity.

Laurelwood Entertainment will produce the backdoor pilot of the one-hour program, which is scheduled to air in the first quarter.

Each episode will feature three rounds of competition filmed in front of a live studio audience with play-by-play commentary from both a professional pool player and a stand-up comic.

Bravo, the arts and culture network owned by NBC Universal Cable since 2002, is currently available in more than 77 million homes. It launched as a film and performing arts network in December 1980.

