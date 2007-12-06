Bravo Picks Up Shear Genius, Top Design for Second Seasons

Bravo renewed Shear Genius and Top Design for second seasons, with Magical Elves (the production company behind Top Chef and Project Runway not Santa's helpers) transforming the latter, according to the network.

Top Design features interior designers and architects competing for a $100,000 prize. Bravo didn't say what magic Elves would work on the show.

Shear Genius (Reveille), hosted by hair icon Jaclyn Smith (formerly of the coiff-tossing Charlie's Angels), features hair stylists battline for the coveted title of the show's title and their own $100,000.