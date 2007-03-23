Bravo Picks Up Paycheck
Bravo has given a greenlight to a pilot game show Paycheck
Based on a UK format, the new show Paycheck asks seven contestants to guess each other's salaries based on questions, observations, and guesswork. The winner can take home up to $25,000.
The show is from Picture This Television, and hopefuls can get more info by e-mailing castingtrivia@gmail.com.
