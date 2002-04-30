Bravo picks up new series
Bravo picked up newsroom drama Breaking News, a series originally
intended for Turner Network Television.
Bravo will debut the 13-episode series in prime time July 17.
TNT abandoned Breaking News last summer because executives weren't
confident that it would play well. Breaking News comes from New Line
Television and Trilogy Entertainment Group.
'Smart, inquisitive audiences who are naturally drawn to the day's events
will also be drawn to this captivating drama,' senior vice president of
programming Frances Berwick said in a prepared statement.
Bravo also picked up failed NBC series Deadline, starring Oliver
Platt, and it will air four episodes that played on NBC, as well as seven more
that have never been seen.
Deadline comes to Bravo July 24.
